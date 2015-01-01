Abstract

OBJECTIVEs

To investigate the frequency of both actual and missed transportation among lower-income older adults within the context of physical health status.

Methods

This study utilizes an ecological momentary assessment (EMA) design. EMA occurs in real world settings, using real-time data collection with repeated assessments. Ten adults (70% female, 50% African American, mean age = 69.56, SD = 3.75) logged trips completed and trips missed, including destinations and impact on perceived well-being in a custom-designed app, MyAmble, for 14 days.



RESULTS: Participants logged an average of about 5 trips, the plurality to grocery stores. The ten participants logged a total of 95 daily trip plans throughout the two-week study period. Of those trips, more than half were planned (n = 54, 56.8%%), and most were reported as very important to participants (n = 59, 71.1%). Trip destinations most often included the grocery store (n = 28, 29.5%), medical appointments (n = 11, 11.6%), social visits (n = 10, 10.5%), and the bank (n = 12, 12.6%). Nearly half of grocery store trips were unplanned, and a fourth of planned grocery store trips were missed. The pattern was similar for doctor appointment destinations.

Discussion

Findings show that older adults were unable to complete nearly 16% of the trips that they planned during the two-week study period, or nearly one in five trips. This rate of missing desired transportation is troubling given the destinations and the self-reported importance of the planned trips and suggests that individuals may be missing out on opportunities that directly relate to their health.



FINDINGS imply that healthy, livable communities must offer access to equitable, quality transportation. Future research ought to also investigate the link between transportation mobility, access to nutritious food, and its impact on health promotion and disease management.

Language: en