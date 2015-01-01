Abstract

Introduction

Active transportation can contribute to increase levels of PA, but to date interventions seem to have limited effects. Since communication approaches might contribute to intervention effectiveness, the aim of this study was to examine the effect of diverse messaging strategies aimed at promoting cycling for transportation.

Methods

A 2 × 2 × 2 factorial design was adopted. The experiment was conducted among 313 adults in the province of Québec, Canada. To be eligible, participants had to be aged between 18 and 54 years and currently employed. The main and interaction effects of different messaging strategies on information processing outcomes (perceived argument strength and involvement) and on the three-week follow-up intention and behavior were examined. Variables were assessed by means of questionnaires. Analyses controlled for baseline attitude toward cycling for transportation.

Results

Adjusted ANCOVAs revealed a main effect of the self-efficacy (p = 0.03) condition on involvement. A significant main effect of attitude (p = 0.008) and self-efficacy (p = 0.007) messaging strategies was observed on perceived argument strength. No other main or significant interaction effect was observed for these information processing outcomes. The GEE models revealed a significant time X implementation intentions interaction effect on intention (p = 0.02). No significant main or interaction effect was observed on cycling at follow-up.

Conclusions

No clear pattern of effect was observed for the tested messages, but results from this study helped increase our knowledge concerning the effects of specific message content.



RESULTS also suggest that integrating messages pertaining to attitude, self-efficacy, and implementation intentions could support (albeit modestly) public health interventions aimed at promoting cycling for transportation.

Language: en