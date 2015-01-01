Abstract

Introduction

Access to a valid driver licence for most Australians can be essential for employment. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples however are under-represented as driver licence holders. As such driver licensing programs have been established across Australian States and Territories to support them to obtain a driver licence. The aim of this review is to identify these driver licensing programs and examine the effectiveness and impact on licensing and employment rates for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Methods

Two independent searches were performed. The first, a scoping review of the literature to identify and describe driver licensing programs throughout Australia. The second, a systematic review of electronic databases and relevant grey literature to examine the effectiveness and impact of driver licensing programs on licensing and employment rates. Two independent authors assessed publications for eligibility.

Results

The scoping review identified 42 driver licensing programs across all Australian States and Territories between the years 2000-2019. Considerable variations exist between program services and characteristics. The systematic review included eight publications that evaluated four driver licensing programs.



FINDINGS suggested end-to-end culturally appropriate driver licensing programs are effective in improving licensing rates. No program evaluated the impact of licence attainment on employment rates although two publication commented on a correlation.

Conclusion

Driver licensing programs are effective in increasing licensing rates amongst Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander program clients, but despite the significant number of licensing programs operating, few are reporting program outcomes and even fewer have been evaluated. There is considerable variation between program designs, support provision, service delivery and limited consistency amongst evaluation frameworks used. A standardised approach to evaluating driver licensing programs should be adopted that incorporates a nationally agreed framework that include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and employment outcomes.

