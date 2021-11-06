|
Cimino S, Marzilli E, Erriu M, Carbone P, Casini E, Cerniglia L. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2021; 11(6).
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
International literature has shown that adolescents represent the population most at risk of fatal and nonfatal motor vehicle collisions (MVCs). Adolescents' alexithymic traits and significant use of immature defense strategies have been seen to play a key role. This study aimed to investigate the possible mediation role played by defense strategies use in the relationship between alexithymia and MVCs. Our sample consisted of 297 adolescents divided into four subgroups, based on the number of visits to the emergency department due to an MVC. We assessed adolescents' alexithymic traits and defense strategies use through self-report instruments.
Language: en
adolescence; motor vehicle collision; alexithymia; defense strategies use