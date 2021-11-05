Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the odds of association between suicidal ideation and/or attempt with comorbid eating disorders in adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD).



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study and included 122,020 adolescents with a primary diagnosis of MDD from the nationwide inpatient sample (NIS, 2012-2014). They were sub-grouped by a comorbid diagnosis of eating disorders (N = 1675). We calculated the adjusted odds ratio (aOR) using a logistic regression model with demographic confounders for associations of eating disorders with suicidal ideation and attempt.



RESULTS: Suicidal ideations were seen in a higher proportion of adolescents with eating disorders (46.3% vs. 14.2% in those without eating disorders). On the contrary, a low proportion of adolescents with eating disorders had suicidal attempts (0.9% vs. 39.4% in those without eating disorders). Overall, eating disorders were associated with higher odds for suicidal ideations (aOR 5.36, 95% CI 4.82-5.97) compared to those without eating disorders, but with lower odds of suicidal attempt (aOR 0.02, 95% CI 0.01-0.03).



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescents with MDD and comorbid eating disorders had five-times increased odds of suicidal ideations but lower odds of a suicide attempt. Self-harm/injurious behaviors are early signs of suicidal ideations in these patients. A collaborative care model is required for the screening, early diagnosis, and management of adolescents with eating disorders to improve their quality of life.

