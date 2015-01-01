Abstract

BACKGROUND: We aimed to assess the prognostic value of Rotterdam and Marshall scoring systems to predict in-hospital mortality in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was conducted for patients with TBI who underwent head computerized tomography (CT) scan at a Level I trauma center between 2011 and 2018. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were used to determine the cutoff values for predicting in-hospital mortality.



RESULTS: A total of 1035 patients with TBI were included with a mean age of 30 years. The mean Rotterdam and Marshall scores were higher among non-survivors (p = .001). Patients with higher Rotterdam (>3) or Marshall (>2) CT scores were older, had higher injury severity scores and in-hospital mortality and had lower GCS and blood ethanol levels than those with lower scores. The cutoff point of Rotterdam score was 3.5 (sensitivity, 61.2%; specificity, 85.6%) and Marshall score was 2.5 (74.3% sensitivity and 76.3% specificity). Multivariable logistic regression analyses showed that Marshall and Rotterdam scoring systems were independent predictors of mortality (odds ratio 8.4; 95% confidence interval 4.95-14.17 and odds ratio 4.4; 95% confidence interval 2.36-9.39, respectively).



CONCLUSION: Rotterdam and Marshall CT scores have independent prognostic values in patients with TBI even in alcoholic patients.

