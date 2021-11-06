|
Marzilli E, Cerniglia L, Cimino S. Brain Sci. 2021; 11(6).
(Copyright © 2021, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
unavailable
International research has evidenced the key role played by adults' and adolescents' family functioning, impulsivity, and empathy in antisocial personality problems. To date, no study has assessed the complex interaction between these variables during emerging adulthood. This study aimed to explore the possible interplay between antisocial personality problems, the quality of family functioning, impulsivity, and empathetic problems in a community sample of 350 emerging adults. Descriptive, correlational, hierarchical regression, and mediation analyses were performed, controlling relevant socio-demographic variables.
impulsivity; empathy; emerging adulthood; antisocial personality problems; family functioning