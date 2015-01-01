Abstract

Mental health and addiction (MHA) related Emergency Department (ED) visits have increased significantly in recent years. Studies identified that a small subgroup of patients constitutes a disproportionally large number of visits. However, there is limited qualitative research exploring the phenomenon from the perspectives of patients who visited ED frequently for MHA reasons, and healthcare providers who provide care to the patients since the overwhelming majority of studies were quantitative based on clinical records. Without input from patients and healthcare providers, policymakers have inadequate information for designing and implementing programs. The purpose of this study was to systematically review the literature of qualitative research on frequent MHA related ED visits. The findings of the review revealed that a lack of community resources and existing community resources not meeting the needs of patients were critical contributing factors for frequent MHA related ED visits.

