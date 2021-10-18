Abstract

The study aimed to investigate the psychological and physiological effects of forest therapy programs on adolescents under probation. Fifty probationary teenagers from the Ministry of Gyeonggi Justice Compliance Support Center participated in the study. The study explored the effectiveness of a nonrandomized control group pretest-posttest design forest therapy program. The forest therapy program was conducted for two days and one night for the experimental groups (N = 33), who participated in the forest therapy program, and the control group (N = 17), who received two days of attendance center orders program in the lecture room of the Ministry of Gyeonggi Justice Compliance Support Center. As a result, adolescents under probation who participated in forest therapy programs had a beneficial effect on psychological well-being (K-WBMMS) and HRV's HF (high frequency) and LF/HF (A ratio of Low Frequency to High Frequency) compared to those who received the general attendance center orders program. These results support that forest therapy programs play a positive role in the psychological and physiological effects of probationary adolescents and can affect the diversity of rehabilitation programs for probationary adolescents.



