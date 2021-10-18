|
Mazza M, Caroppo E, Marano G, Chieffo D, Moccia L, Janiri D, Rinaldi L, Janiri L, Sani G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(10).
Interpersonal violence in the perinatal period is frequent and should be considered a prominent health issue due to the risk of escalation of violence and the significant impact on mothers' parenting after childbirth. Domestic violence during pregnancy can be associated with fatal and non-fatal adverse health outcomes due to the direct trauma to a pregnant woman's body and to the effect of stress on fetal growth and development. Emotional violence is a risk factor for prenatal and/or postpartum depression. Recent studies focusing on abusive situations during peripartum and possible preventive strategies were identified in PubMed/Medline, Scopus, Embase, and ScienceDirect. All of the available literature was retrospectively reviewed with a special attention to peer-reviewed publications from the last ten years.
depression; violence; pregnancy; perinatal women; personalized medicine; postpartum