Abstract

Frontline healthcare providers are exposed to indirect trauma through dealing with traumatized patients. This puts them at risk of vicarious traumatization. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this study seeks to establish the psychometric properties of the Malay version of the Vicarious Traumatization Questionnaire among healthcare providers. A cross-sectional study was conducted. The translated Malay version of the Vicarious Traumatization Questionnaire was completed by 352 healthcare providers in Kelantan, Malaysia. The data was entered using IBM SPSS Statistics version 26.0 (SPSS Inc., Chicago, IL, USA, 2019), and descriptive analysis was performed. The psychometric properties of the scale were assessed in two phases. The Rasch model to assess the validity and reliability was performed using Winsteps version 3.72.3. The confirmatory factor analysis using the structural equation modeling was performed using AMOS version 23.0. The Rasch analysis showed that the 38 items, in two constructs, had high item reliability and item separation at 0.97 and item separation at 5.36, respectively, while good person reliability and person separation were at 0.95 and 4.58, respectively. The correlations of all persons and items are greater than 0.20. There are no misfitting or overfitting items in the outfit MNSQ. There are four items that are challenging in answering the scale. The final model of the confirmatory factor analysis shows two constructs with 38 items demonstrating acceptable factor loadings, domain to domain correlation, and best fit (Chi-squared/degree of freedom = 4.73; Tucker-Lewis index = 0.94; comparative fit index = 0.94; and root mean square error of approximation = 0.10). Composite reliability and average variance extracted of the domains were higher than 0.7 and 0.5, respectively. The Vicarious Traumatization Questionnaire tested among healthcare providers has been shown to valid and reliable to assess vicarious traumatization.

Language: en