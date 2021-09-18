Abstract

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has profoundly affected the psychological well-being of foreign residents. This study examines stress, anxiety, and depression levels in Chinese residents in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic. It identifies risk factors and the roles of disaster preparedness and social support. An online survey among Chinese residents in Japan was conducted from 22 June to 14 July 2020. The Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale, Disaster Preparedness for Resilience Checklist, and Social Support Rate Scale were used to measure psychological symptoms. Multivariable linear regressions identified the risk factors and positive effects of disaster preparedness and social support. Of the total 497 participants, 45.3%, 66.6%, and 54.3% reported severe stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms, respectively. People with a lower level of education, a higher level of economic influence, the presence of COVID-19 symptoms, and confirmed or suspected family or friends in China were associated with higher levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. This study, to the best of our knowledge, is the first survey to reveal the protective role of disaster preparedness in reducing psychological symptoms during the pandemic. It offers unique data for further research on how to promote the mental health of vulnerable populations including foreign residents.

Language: en