Citation
Genowska A, Jamiołkowski J, Szafraniec K, Fryc J, Pajak A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(11).
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Deaths due to traffic accidents are preventable and the access to health care is an important determinant of traffic accident case fatality. This study aimed to assess the relation between mortality due to traffic accidents and health care resources (HCR), at the population level, in 66 sub-regions of Poland.
Language: en
Keywords
traffic accidents; health care disparities; health inequalities; hospitalized fatal cases; out-of-hospital deaths