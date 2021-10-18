|
Citation
|
Kim M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(10).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
With the emergence of 24/7 economies, the practice of working nonstandard schedules has become increasingly common. This trend raises a concern about how parental nonstandard work schedules affect child development outcomes. Using data from dual-earner families with young children (age 5-6) in Hong Kong, this study examined the association between parental work schedules and child development. It also examined under what conditions parental nonstandard work schedules affect child development, with a focus on the moderating role of family income.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Hong Kong; China; child development; shift work; child wellbeing; nonstandard hours; nonstandard work schedules; parental employment; parental work; work-family conflict