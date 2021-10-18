|
Ballester L, Alayo I, Vilagut G, Almenara J, Cebrià AI, Echeburúa E, Gabilondo A, Gili M, Lagares C, Piqueras JA, Roca M, Soto-Sanz V, Blasco MJ, Castellví P, G Forero C, Mortier P, Alonso J, Group OBOTUS. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(10).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Online alcohol screening may be helpful in preventing alcohol use disorders. We assessed psychometric properties of an online version of the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) among Spanish university students. We used a longitudinal online survey (the UNIVERSAL project) of first-year students (18-24 years old) in five universities, including the AUDIT, as part of the WHO World Mental Health International College Student (WMH-ICS) initiative. A reappraisal interview was carried out with the Timeline Followback (TLFB) for alcohol consumption categories and the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) for alcohol use disorder. Reliability, construct validity and diagnostic accuracy were assessed.
Language: en
university students; validity; Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT); online survey