Aslam M, Albassam M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(10).
The current manuscript proposes a SN2-NEWMA control chart for monitoring road accidents and injuries using repetitive sampling. The proposed chart helps in identifying the shifts in accidents and injuries more quickly than existing charts. The application of the proposed chart will help in reducing and identifying the reasons for road accidents and road injuries efficiently.
monitoring; road accident; road injuries; shift; variance