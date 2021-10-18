|
Di Nota PM, Chan JF, Huhta JM, Andersen JP. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(10).
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
In spite of significant interest in the application of police use of force (UOF) from organisations, researchers, and the general public, there remains no industry standard for how police UOF is trained, and by extension, evaluated. While certain UOF behaviours can be objectively measured (e.g., correct shoot/no shoot decision making (DM), shot accuracy), the subjective evaluation of many UOF skills (e.g., situation awareness, SA) falls to the discretion of individual instructors. The aim of the current brief communication is to consider the operationalisation of essential UOF behaviours as objective and subjective measures, respectively. Using longitudinal data from a sample of Canadian police officers (n = 57) evaluated during UOF training scenarios, we discuss how objective and subjective measures reflect changes in officer performance over time.
evaluation; assessment; police; decision-making; objective measures; situation awareness; subjective measures; use of force