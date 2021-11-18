SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ko Y, Moon J, Han S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(11).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph18115594

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal ideation and suicide attempts are major risk factors for suicidal death, and sleep problems are associated with an increased risk for mental disorders. We investigated the relationship between sleep duration and suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in a representative sample of the Korean general population from a nationwide survey.

METHODS: We analyzed data collected from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey VI and VII (2013-2018). Suicidal ideation was identified via self-report, and we accessed suicide attempt history. Sleep duration was divided into three categories: short sleep duration (SSD) (≤5 h), normal sleep duration (NSD) (>5 and <9 h), and long sleep duration (LSD) (≥9 h). Sampling weights were applied to obtain estimates for the general Korean population.

RESULTS: Overall, 4015 (12.0%), 25,609 (76.5%), and 3857 (11.5%) participants were in the SSD, NSD, and LSD groups, respectively. Among these groups, 7.2%, 2.8%, and 3.3% reported suicidal ideation; while 1.2%, 0.4%, and 0.7% reported a history of suicide attempts. Multiple regression analyses revealed that SSD was significantly more strongly associated with suicidal ideation (adjusted odds ratio (AOR) 1.46, p < 0.001) and attempts (AOR 2.05, p = 0.003) than NSD. No association was found between LSD and suicidal ideation/attempts.

CONCLUSION: Sleep duration is significantly associated with suicidal behavior, and SSD was particularly closely related with an increased risk for suicidal ideation and suicide attempt. Clinicians should carefully consider sleep duration in suicidal patients.


Language: en

Keywords

suicidal ideation; suicide attempts; sleep; cross-sectional studies

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print