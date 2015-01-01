|
Miller WT, Campbell CA, Papp J, Ruhland E. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Scholars have presented concerns about potential for racial bias in risk assessments as a result of the inclusion of static factors, such as criminal history in risk assessments. The purpose of this study was to examine the extent to which static factors add incremental validity to the dynamic factors in criminogenic risk assessments. This study examined the Youth Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (YLS/CMI) in a sample of 1,270 youth offenders from a medium-sized Midwestern county between June 2004 and November 2013. Logistic regression was used to determine the predictive validity of the YLS/CMI and the individual contribution of static and dynamic domains of the assessment.
Language: en
risk assessment; recidivism; criminal history; juvenile justice; racial bias