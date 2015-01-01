Abstract

Rubber bullets have long been known to cause, on rare occasions, traumatic brain injury (TBI). However, neurosurgical literature on this occurrence is limited, and no focused review of this injury pattern has been conducted. The authors present the case of a 28-year-old male struck by a rubber bullet in the left periorbital region, causing TBI in addition to complete left visual loss and complex facial fractures. After developing a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak, the patient was taken to the operating room for combined neurosurgical-craniofacial intervention. Utilizing frameless intraoperative computation tomography navigation assistance, a successful repair was made of both the patient's CSF leak and complex craniofacial injuries. TBI due to a rubber bullet is a rare but severe occurrence. Unfortunately, much of the limited literature on this topic is bereft of demographic, clinical course, injury pattern, and imaging data. Presented here is the first operative case report of TBI due to a rubber bullet. Volume rendered imaging is provided to demonstrate the extent of trauma incurred. Additionally, a methodology for frameless intraoperative computation tomography navigation assistance is shared for consideration, as it served as a helpful adjunct for a combined intracranial-craniofacial surgical repair. The experience of treating the patient's traumatic CSF leak in the context of severe craniofacial and ophthalmologic injuries highlights the need for a multidisciplinary surgical approach that may arise when treating patients with TBI due to a rubber bullet.

Language: en