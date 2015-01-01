Abstract

Suicide is a major global public health issue, and in recent years, there has been increasing recognition of the problem of physician suicide. This American College of Physicians policy paper examines, from the perspective of ethics, the issues that arise when individuals and institutions respond to physician suicides and when they engage in broader efforts aimed at physician suicide prevention. Emphasizing the medical profession as a unique moral community characterized by ethical and professional commitments of service to patients, each other, and society, this paper offers guidance regarding physician suicide and the role of a healing community. The response to an individual physician suicide should be characterized by respect and concern for those who are grieving, the creation of a supportive environment for suicide loss survivors, and careful communication about the event. Because suicide is a complex problem, actions aimed at preventing suicide must occur at the individual, interpersonal, community, and societal levels. The medical community has an obligation to foster a culture that supports education, screening, and access to mental health treatment, beginning at the earliest stages of medical training.

