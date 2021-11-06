Abstract

There is a need to increase older adults' access and adherence to falls prevention strategies. This study aims to explore older adults' perceived barriers to participation in a fall prevention strategy. A qualitative descriptive approach was used. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 18 older adult users of a Day Care Unit from a Private Institution of Social Solidarity in the region of Lisbon and Tagus Valley in Portugal. The recruitment was made in September 2019. The interviews were recorded transcribed verbatim and analysed thematically using the method of constant comparisons. The barriers to participation in a fall prevention strategy are healthcare system gaps, social context, economic context, health status, psychological capability, and lack of knowledge to demystify myths and misconceptions about falls. There are different barriers to participate in a fall prevention strategy. It is urgent to eliminate or reduce the effect of these barriers to increase older adults' participation in fall prevention strategies.

Language: en