Hay A. Nature 2021; 594(7861): 26.

10.1038/d41586-021-01468-z

I have come across many examples of bullying in my academic career and have had to complain about colleagues' treatment of students on occasions (see V. Gewin Nature 593, 299-301; 2021). At my institution, we have set up a mediation process for such cases that is designed to help both parties.

Mediators must be impartial. We do not know the individuals or anything about the situation until we start the process. The individuals involved take the lead and talk frankly about how the other's actions have affected them. This is often a surprise to the other party. Airing the issues is helpful, although it can be painful for the accused. We aim for an agreement between them, which they draw up themselves, on how they should interact in future...


Communication; Human behaviour; Lab life

