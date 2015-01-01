Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the incidence and means of elderly suicide in Brazil.



METHOD: Epidemiologic, cross-sectional, quantitative, and retrospective study. The data were obtained in a platform maintained by the Ministry of Health and analyzed. The mortality rate was calculated and means and percentages regarding the employed means of suicide were obtained.



RESULTS: In this period, 8,977 suicides took place among the population over 60 years. The highest suicide rates were concentrated in the population over 80, which presented a mean 8.4/100,000 for this period, and between 70 and 79 years, with a mean rate of 8.2/100,000. Considering the total elderly population over 60 years, this value reached 7.8/100,000, whereas in the general population this was 5.3/100,000. The values are always higher among the elderly population: the mean rate in the last five years among the elderly is 47.2% higher than the mean for the general population. The main mean of suicide was hanging (68%), followed by firearm (11%), self-intoxication (9%), falling from a high place (5%), and undefined or undetermined means (6%).



CONCLUSION: Epidemiologic analyses bring visibility to the dyad aging and suicide, corroborating the pertinence of this theme.

