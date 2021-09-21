Abstract

The economic and personal consequences that a car accident generates for society have been increasing in recent years. One of the causes that can generate a car accident is the stress level the driver has; consequently, the detection of stress events is a highly desirable task. In this article, the efficacy that statistical time features (STFs), such as root mean square, mean, variance, and standard deviation, among others, can reach in detecting stress events using electromyographical signals in drivers is investigated, since they can measure subtle changes that a signal can have. The obtained results show that the variance and standard deviation coupled with a support vector machine classifier with a cubic kernel are effective for detecting stress events where an AUC of 0.97 is reached. In this sense, since SVM has different kernels that can be trained, they are used to find out which one has the best efficacy using the STFs as feature inputs and a training strategy; thus, information about model explain ability can be determined. The explainability of the machine learning algorithm allows generating a deeper comprehension about the model efficacy and what model should be selected depending on the features used to its development.

Language: en