Martínez-Gutiérrez A, Díez-González J, Ferrero-Guillén R, Verde P, Álvarez R, Perez H. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(10).
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
unavailable
Industry 4.0 is the fourth industrial revolution consisting of the digitalization of processes facilitating an incremental value chain. Smart Manufacturing (SM) is one of the branches of the Industry 4.0 regarding logistics, visual inspection of pieces, optimal organization of processes, machine sensorization, real-time data adquisition and treatment and virtualization of industrial activities. Among these tecniques, Digital Twin (DT) is attracting the research interest of the scientific community in the last few years due to the cost reduction through the simulation of the dynamic behaviour of the industrial plant predicting potential problems in the SM paradigm. In this paper, we propose a new DT design concept based on external service for the transportation of the Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) which are being recently introduced for the Material Requirement Planning satisfaction in the collaborative industrial plant. We have performed real experimentation in two different scenarios through the definition of an Industrial Ethernet platform for the real validation of the DT results obtained.
Language: en
simulation; AGV; cloud computing; Digital Twin; hyperconnectivity; Industrial Ethernet; Industry 4.0; MIR100; ROS; smart manufacturing