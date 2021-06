Abstract

Establishing rigorous translation and cross-cultural adaptation (TCCA) processes for abuse questionnaires is challenging. We propose a methodological TCCA protocol for abuse questionnaires based on our current adaptation of the Composite Abuse Scale (CAS) into Brazilian Portuguese. This 10-step protocol includes: (a) conceptual analysis; (b) double-blinded forward translation; (c) comparison of forward translations; (d) back-translation; (e) developer analysis; (f) specialist committee review; (g) comparison of specialist reviews; (h) cognitive interviews; (i) final reconciliation; and (j) presenting the final version to the developer. We aim to rigorously implement this protocol to achieve a reliable Brazilian Portuguese version of the CAS.

