Abstract

Emerging adulthood is a critical developmental period and a particularly important one for studying responses to interpersonal victimization as they can shape future coping patterns. This study focuses on non-college-attending emerging adults to explore their use of help seeking and satisfaction with resources. Comparisons are made with their college-attending counterparts. The findings highlight (a) the importance of friends across gender and education levels as a common resource and one perceived as helpful and (b) the large proportion of victims of interpersonal violence who do not seek any help. These results are discussed in connection with future research and policy implications.

