Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the clinical characteristics of pesticide poisoning patients and explore the risk factors of acute kidney injury (AKI).



METHODS: In September 2020, the clinical data of 155 patients with pesticide poisoning in the department of nephropathy, the Affiliated Hospital of Southwest Medical University from September 2018 to August 2020 were retrospectively analyzed. The patients were divided into AKI group (44 cases) and non AKI group (111 cases) according to the occurrence of AKI. The clinical characteristics, organ or system involvement and auxiliary examination results of the two groups were analyzed. Logistic regression was used to analyze the risk factors of AKI in patients with pesticide poisoning.



RESULTS: The types of pesticides causing poisoning mainly included herbicides, insecticides and biochemical pesticides. Compared with non AKI group, patients in AKI group had higher proportion of blood purification treatment and ICU monitoring treatment (P<0.05) , and were more likely to be complicated with acute respiratory failure, pulmonary fibrosis, myocardial injury, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) , acute pancreatitis and coagulation abnormalities (P<0.05). The mortality of AKI group (18.2%, 8/14) was significantly higher than that of non AKI group (0.9%, 1/111) (P<0.05). Univariate analysis showed that the time from poisoning to treatment > 6 h, high WBC count, neutrophil count, alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, high sensitive troponin T, myoglobin and creatine kinase isoenzyme were the risk factors of AKI in patients with pesticide poisoning (P<0.05). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that the time from poisoning to treatment >6 h was an independent risk factor for AKI in patients with pesticide poisoning (P<0.05).



CONCLUSION: The mortality of AKI secondary to pesticide poisoning is high. Attention should be paid to the time from poisoning to treatment, inflammatory state and changes of liver and myocardial function.

Language: zh