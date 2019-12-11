Abstract

In this paper, the related research on occupational hazards of civil aviation employees at home and abroad is reviewed, and the effects of noise, radioactivity, harmful gas, bad posture, occupational stress, fatigue and many other factors on the health of civil aviation employees are summarized. This paper describes the characteristics of occupational hazard factors and their effects on the health of civil aviation employees in order to provide a basis for the management of civil aviation related units to control occupational hazard factors. The occupational health problems of civil aviation employees need to be paid attention to and managed.

Language: zh