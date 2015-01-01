Abstract

Among adolescents seen for psychiatric emergency consultation, the percentage of adolescents with autism is increasing over the years. This applies even more to girls than to boys. We collected data of 1378 adolescents aged 12-18 years who were seen for urgent consultation by mobile psychiatric emergency services in the Netherlands. Among these, there were 64 autistic girls and 125 autistic boys. We wanted to know more about differences in problems between autistic and typical developing adolescents in crisis, both to prevent crisis and to improve services. The percentage of adolescents with autism increased over the years studied. Autistic adolescents experienced more severe impairment in functioning compared to typically developing adolescents. Compared to other adolescents, both boys and girls on the autism spectrum were diagnosed less frequently with mood disorders, behavioral disorders, relational problems, and abuse. Autistic girls had a higher suicide risk and suffered more often from anxiety disorders than autistic boys, while autistic boys had a longer history of problems. Outpatient care for children with autism should include easy access to specialized professionals who aim to reduce anxiety and help young people with autism to cope with the challenges of adolescence. Because possibly signs were missed during the emergency consultation, we recommend that as part of the routine procedure in crisis situations adolescents with autism are asked about mood and behavioral problems explicitly, as well as about negative life events.

Language: en