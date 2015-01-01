|
Sun Y, Munro B, Zehr EP. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2021; 13(1): 61.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Compression garments are generally used for their potential benefits in exercise performance and post-exercise recovery. Previous studies show that compression sleeves worn at the elbow change neuromuscular control and improve performance during reaching movement. Cutaneous stimulation of the foot skin produces location-specific reflexes in the lower limb that guide foot placement during locomotion. However, it is not clear whether enhancement of sensory feedback with compression socks can alter the neuromuscular excitability of muscles in the leg and amplify balance performance and walking. The current project aimed to determine whether enhanced sensory input from wearing compression socks could affect: 1) spinal cord excitability (as measured by cutaneous reflexes from stimulation at the top or bottom of the foot during locomotion); 2) static balance performance; and, 3) dynamic balance performance following virtual perturbations.
Walking; Balance control; Compression socks; Cutaneous reflexes; Sensory modulation