Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is a lack of studies that focus exclusively on return to work (RTW) and sick leave patterns following a work injury among young adults. This study aims to close the gap by contributing with knowledge regarding young adults' sick leave pattern after a work injury and their experience of RTW after a work injury in Sweden.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: The present study is a multimodal study, which will use Swedish national register data and qualitative data collection by photovoice. Injuries classified as work injuries according to the Swedish injury classification were included. Registry data will be retrieved from the Swedish National-based registers of Swedish Information System on Occupational Accidents and Work-related diseases, the Swedish Social Insurance Agency's database MicroData for Analysis of Social Insurance and the Swedish Longitudinal Integration Database for Health Insurance and Labour Market Studies. Persons who have registered a work injury at the Swedish Work Environment Authority in 2012 will be included. Sick leave patterns will be analysed using group-based trajectory models and multivariate analyses to explore how sick leave patterns have developed over 5 years. Subsequently, a participatory approach using photovoice method will be conducted to explore young adults' perceptions of barriers and facilitators in RTW after a work injury.



RESULTS from the photovoice group sessions will be analysed using a grounded theoretical approach. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The study has been reviewed and approved by the Ethical Review Board (case number 2019/028-6) in Sweden.



RESULTS of the study will be disseminated through peer-reviewed journals, print and media presentation, conferences and via reports to the funding agency.

Language: en