Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous research has found associations between cyberbullying victimization and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescents. Exploration of the possible mediating variables involved is necessary to support intervention with victims.



OBJECTIVE: This study examined whether depression and early maladaptive schemas (EMS) mediate the association between cyberbullying victimization and NSSI, along with the potential protective role of dispositional mindfulness. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A total of 742 Spanish adolescents (50.20% girls) between 12 and 17 years old (M = 14.58; SD = 1.00) participated in the final sample.



METHOD: Participants completed measures of cyberbullying victimization, NSSI, EMS, depression, and mindfulness facets. Mediational models moderated by facets of mindfulness were tested.



RESULTS: Cyberbullying victimization was associated with NSSI through increased depression and EMS. Acting with awareness buffered the association between cyberbullying victimization and NSSI, whereas non-judging increased the association between cyberbullying victimization and depression.



CONCLUSIONS: Cybervictimization is associated with NSSI. The mindfulness facet of acting with awareness plays a protector role. Interventions in NSSI and cyberbullying could benefit from these findings.

Language: en