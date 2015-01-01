|
Cacari Stone L, Avila M, Duran B. Health Educ. Behav. 2021; 48(3): 265-275.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
PURPOSE. Historical trauma has been widely applied to American Indian/Alaska Native and other Indigenous populations and includes dimensions of language, sociocultural, and land losses and associated physical and mental disorders, as well as economic hardships. Insufficient evidence remains on the experiences of historical trauma due to waves of colonization for mixed-race Mexican people with indigenous ancestry (el pueblo mestizo). Research Question. Drawing from our critical lenses and epistemic advantages as indigenous feminist scholars, we ask, "How can historical trauma be understood through present-day discourse of two mestizo communities? What are public health practice and policy implications for healing historical trauma among mestizo populations?" Methodology and Approach. We analyzed the discourse from two community projects: focus groups and ethnographic field notes from a study in the U.S.-Mexico border region (2012-2014) and field notes and digital stories from a service-learning course in northern New Mexico (2016-2018).
Language: en
race/ethnicity; qualitative methods; social determinants of health; community-based participatory research; Latino/Latina/Latinx or Hispanic; rural health