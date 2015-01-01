SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Barua MP, Verma A. Indian J. Med. Ethics 2021; 6(1): 1-7.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Forum for Medical Ethics Society)

DOI

10.20529/IJME.2020.107

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Medical education in India is afflicted with a culture of abuse and workplace bullying of junior doctors and medical students. This abuse is often rationalised on grounds of so-called high standards of healthcare delivery. Poor standards of work sometimes get attributed to caste-based reservations vs admissions based on "merit" due to elitist mindsets that prevail in our society. The cycle of abuse that goes on in medical colleges is incorporated (though not in a legal sense) into its hierarchical structure. Focussing attention only on casteism tends to overshadow the bullying of doctors and medical students by their senior colleagues at the workplace.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print