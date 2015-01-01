SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ali N, Maqsood M, Kawoosa AA. Indian J. Med. Ethics 2021; 6(1): 1-5.

(Copyright © 2021, Forum for Medical Ethics Society)

10.20529/IJME.2020.079

unavailable

Violence against medical professionals and destruction of hospital property by frustrated patients and their relatives occur frequently in India (1) and in other countries (2, 3). However, harassment of healthcare workers by the police has, so far, not been an issue in the Indian healthcare system. Now, cases of harassment of medical professionals by the police have emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ironically, both doctors and police personnel have been considered "frontline heroes" against the pandemic in India. We present some cases of such attacks.


