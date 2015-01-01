Abstract

BACKGROUND AND IMPORTANCE: Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition affecting children worldwide. Rapid cooling remains the most important feature of emergency management. The accepted preferred method of evaporative cooling in the ED as listed by the reference text book endorsed by the Israeli Society of Pediatric Emergency Medicine (PEMI), is actively cooling the patient by spraying him with water and positioning fans to blow air across the body.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess Israeli health care workers (HCWs) medical professionals' knowledge and preparedness of treating heat stroke and recommend policy changes to ensure better treatment based on survey results. DESIGN, SETTINGS AND PARTICIPANTS: A cross-sectional survey of all HCWs working in an ED that accepts children was conducted. An online questionnaire was utilized to assess heat stroke management practices and available resources in all Israeli pediatric emergency departments (PEDs). MAIN RESULTS: Data from 208 health care workers was analyzed. Only 30% of the participants reported ever treating a patient with exertional heat stroke. Two scenarios were presented to the participants: motor vehicle-related child hyperthermia (MVRCH) in an infant and an adolescent with exertional heat stroke. One hundred twenty-five (60%) and 83 (40%) participants, respectively, listed cool water with a fan as the primary mode of cooling, which is considered the appropriate preferred method of evaporative cooling in the PED. Certificated pediatric emergency medicine (PEM) physicians answered significantly more correctly regarding both scenarios' management (P < 0.001). Participants who were trained via simulation in the past, answered significantly more correctly regarding the exertional heat stroke scenario (P < 0.01), however no difference was found regarding the MVRCH case.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study exposes weaknesses in HCW knowledge, PED resources, and published PED policies for appropriate management of children following heat stroke. Our finding emphasizes the importance of both certificated PEM physicians attendance and simulation performance for implementing proper management of patients with heat stroke. A policy change should be performed among the Israeli PED community, with respect to establishing and implementing guidelines for treatment of exertional heat stroke. A future study, following an interventional simulation program is planned to be performed.

