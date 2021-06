Abstract

AIMS: To explore nurses' experiences of workplace bullying and ways to prevent such occurrences.



DESIGN: A qualitative systematic review was conducted. DATA SOURCES: Five electronic databases were searched from each database's inception to December 2020. REVIEW METHODS: Meta-summary and meta-synthesis were conducted using Sandelowski and Barroso's approach.



RESULTS: Twenty-seven studies were included in this review. The overarching theme, 'The Vicious Cycle of Bullying in Nursing', and four themes were synthesized: (a) different 'faces' of bullying, (b) the hidden drivers of bullying, (c) impact of being bullied and (d) responses to bullying.



CONCLUSION: The nursing code of ethics and anti-bullying policies should be consistently enforced by each organization's upper management. Nurses should be provided a safe space to voice their concerns on bullying within the organization.

Language: en