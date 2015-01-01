Abstract

Communities commonly warn against heavy alcohol and other substance use during natural disasters like hurricanes, because such use may produce risk for individuals and communities, with studies showing deleterious effects persisting months or even years. Examining patterns and emotional correlates of use in the immediate presence of hurricanes may identify useful risk prevention targets. We assessed self-reported substance use and emotions in a university community (faculty, staff, and students) having the unlucky fate of experiencing hurricanes in early September 2 years in a row. Participants (403 in 2018, 76.0% female; M age 28.82; SD = 12.36 and 292 in 2019, 72.6% female; M age 30.63; SD = 13.96) reported typical weekly substance use and emotions and then the same data during each hurricane day.



RESULTS showed elevated use of alcohol, caffeine and tobacco before and during each hurricane, but a rapid drop-off of alcohol and caffeine (but not tobacco) use immediately after-although anxiety remained high.



FINDINGS are interpreted using both tension-reduction and stress-coping models and suggestions are made for future risk mitigation.

