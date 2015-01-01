|
Citation
|
Noel NE, van Swearingen KM, Urch MA, Crews FS, Espinosa-Hernández G, McCool MW, Jackson LAJ. J. Community Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Communities commonly warn against heavy alcohol and other substance use during natural disasters like hurricanes, because such use may produce risk for individuals and communities, with studies showing deleterious effects persisting months or even years. Examining patterns and emotional correlates of use in the immediate presence of hurricanes may identify useful risk prevention targets. We assessed self-reported substance use and emotions in a university community (faculty, staff, and students) having the unlucky fate of experiencing hurricanes in early September 2 years in a row. Participants (403 in 2018, 76.0% female; M age 28.82; SD = 12.36 and 292 in 2019, 72.6% female; M age 30.63; SD = 13.96) reported typical weekly substance use and emotions and then the same data during each hurricane day.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
substance use; alcohol use; hurricanes; risky substance use prevention