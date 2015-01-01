Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) perpetration is a severe problem among youths in schools and the community at large. As most studies focused on adults, this study aimed to investigate factors associated with GBV by male high school students in eastern Ethiopia. An institutional based cross-sectional survey was conducted with 1,109 male students aged 15-24 years in eastern Ethiopia in December 2018 using self-administered WHO Multi-Country Study on Women's Health and Life Events and UN Multi-Country study on perpetration. Poisson regression model was used to determine the prevalence ratio. Multivariable analysis showed that having girlfriend, chewing khat, drinking alcohol, watching pornography and being sexually active increased the prevalence of perpetrating any type of GBV (emotional, physical, sexual, and overall GBV) by young male in the last 12 months. Compared to those who did not smoke tobacco, smokers had an prevalence of perpetrating emotional violence (adj. PrR = 1.22, 95% CI = 1.03-1.44) and any type of GBV (adj. PrR = 1.15, 95% CI = 1.00-1.31). Young males who had a mother who had completed Grade 9-12 (adj. PrR = 0.75, 95% CI = 0.59-0.96) had a 25% lower prevalence of perpetrating emotional violence compared to male students who had an illiterate mother. Young males who had used illicit drugs, smoked shisha (adj. PrR = 1.39, 95% CI = 1.10-1.77), and were married (adj. PrR = 1.89, 95% CI = 1.15-3.12) had a higher prevalence of perpetrating sexual violence compared to young males who hadn't used smoked shisha and were not married, respectively. Young males who had discussed reproductive health with their family (adj. PrR = 1.13, 95% CI = 1.03-1.24) and who chewed khat (adj. PrR = 1.26, 95% CI = 1.02-1.55) had a higher prevalence of perpetrating any GBV compared to young men who hadn't discussed reproductive health with their parents and who hadn't chewed khat, respectively. Any type of GBV (emotional, sexual, or physical violence) was significantly associated with several individual and relationship factors. Effective prevention and intervention programs should be focused on education of the influence of pornography, prevention of substance use and interventions for those in romantic relationships could all assist in reducing GBV.

Language: en