Journal Article

Citation

Shu Y, Luo Z. Aggressive Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ab.21982

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Using an experimental design, we examined whether retaliatory normative beliefs mediated the relation between peer victimization and reactive aggression and whether self-perspective moderated the relations among peer victimization, retaliatory normative beliefs, and reactive aggressive behavior in a sample of 381 junior high-school students (165 girls) in Grades 7 and 8.

FINDINGS revealed that retaliatory normative beliefs fully mediated the relation between peer victimization and reactive aggression. Moreover, the mediating effect of retaliatory normative beliefs was moderated by self-perspective. Specifically, for the self-distanced group, peer victimization demonstrated a weaker impact on retaliatory normative beliefs than that of the self-immersed group and the control group. These results suggest that adolescents' beliefs about the acceptability of retaliatory aggression (rather than peer victimization) are directly associated with reactive aggression, and that self-distancing may be a protective factor against retaliatory normative beliefs and reactive aggression in provocative situations. The implications and limitations of these findings are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

peer victimization; reactive aggression; retaliatory normative beliefs; self-perspective

