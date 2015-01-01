Abstract

Visual snow syndrome (VSS) is a relatively rare, unusual and enigmatic medical condition [1-4]. It frequently occurs in patients with concussion/mild traumatic brain injury (C/mTBI) and other brain-related abnormalities [1-7]. VSS presents with a constellation of visual and non-visual problems. The hallmark symptom is the appearance of pixelated 'visual snow' (VS) occurring in a single plane in front of and throughout the visual field, either achromatic or chromatic in nature. Individuals diagnosed with VSS must also report two or more of the following four primary visual perceptual phenomena: photosensitivity, night vision problems (nyctalopia), palinopsia and enhanced entoptic imagery [1,2]. They frequently also report some of the following secondary visual and non-visual symptoms: photopsia, migraine, phonophobia, hyperacusis, cutaneous allodynia, tinnitus, balance disturbances and tremor...

