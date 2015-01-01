Abstract

Background Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), specifically concussions, affect many athletes and have dangerous immediate and long-term sequelae. Lack of awareness surrounding concussion impedes prevention, identification, and treatment. This study aims to assess parental knowledge and attitudes regarding concussions in youth baseball before and after administering an educational intervention called PitchSafe. PitchSafe is a short video that contains examples of baseball-related head injuries such as collisions, falls, and direct hits by baseballs; the signs and symptoms of a concussion; testimony from a former baseball player who sustained a TBI playing baseball; and a brochure detailing the potential signs, symptoms, and treatment plans associated with concussions.



METHODology The Rosenbaum Concussion Knowledge and Attitudes Survey (RoCKAS) was used to assess three indices of parental understanding of concussion: Concussion Knowledge Index (CKI), Concussion Attitudes Index (CAI), and signs and symptoms of concussions (SS). The RoCKAS was administered at baseline and after the PitchSafe tool was administered. Parents were re-assessed one year following the initial distribution of survey materials utilizing the long-term follow-up (LTFU) RoCKAS. A paired sample t-test was conducted to compare the baseline, post-intervention (PI), and LTFU CKI, CAI, and SS among participants.



RESULTS The mean scores for CKI were 68% ± 12%, 76% ± 4%, and 76% ± 5% for baseline, PI, and LTFU, respectively. The mean scores for SS were 46% ± 20%, 62% ± 14%, and 64% ± 16% for baseline, PI, and LTFU, respectively. The mean scores for CAI were 87% ± 6%, 91% ± 5%, and 92% ± 4% for baseline, PI, and LTFU, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS PitchSafe increased youth baseball parents' long-term knowledge of concussions, ability to identify signs and symptoms of concussions, and may promote safer attitudes toward concussions. These findings support more widespread use of educational tools through social media and in clinical settings.

Language: en