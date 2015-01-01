|
Labiste CC, McElroy E, Chaniotakis S, Duong N, Haffizulla F. Cureus 2021; 13(4): e14732.
Background Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), specifically concussions, affect many athletes and have dangerous immediate and long-term sequelae. Lack of awareness surrounding concussion impedes prevention, identification, and treatment. This study aims to assess parental knowledge and attitudes regarding concussions in youth baseball before and after administering an educational intervention called PitchSafe. PitchSafe is a short video that contains examples of baseball-related head injuries such as collisions, falls, and direct hits by baseballs; the signs and symptoms of a concussion; testimony from a former baseball player who sustained a TBI playing baseball; and a brochure detailing the potential signs, symptoms, and treatment plans associated with concussions.
Language: en
traumatic brain injury; youth sports; brain concussion