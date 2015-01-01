SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Doll E, Gong P, Sowell M, Evanczyk L. Curr. Pain Headache Rep. 2021; 25(8): 51.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11916-021-00967-y

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Post-traumatic headache is a common disorder in the pediatric age group, seen both by child neurologists and by non-neurologists. The current review of post-traumatic headache in children and adolescents aims to review the pathophysiology, risk factors, clinical features, neuroimaging, and both acute and preventive treatment options. RECENT FINDINGS: Recent literature provides insight into specific risk factors in the pediatric age group for developing post-traumatic headache as well as unique pathophysiologic changes seen in neuroimaging and neurometabolic pathways. It also elucidates common treatment options and novel treatments being currently explored, such as with monoclonal antibodies to CGRP. Finally, current evidence and guidelines recommend the benefit of a gradual return to normal activity based on symptom stability rather than a specific time period. Review of literature on pediatric post-traumatic headache reveals a growing understanding of the factors involved in developing headache after head trauma and the diagnosis/treatment of headache though future research will help further elucidate these areas.


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; Mild traumatic brain injury; Head trauma; Pediatric headache; Post-concussion syndrome; Post-traumatic headache

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print