Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Post-traumatic headache is a common disorder in the pediatric age group, seen both by child neurologists and by non-neurologists. The current review of post-traumatic headache in children and adolescents aims to review the pathophysiology, risk factors, clinical features, neuroimaging, and both acute and preventive treatment options. RECENT FINDINGS: Recent literature provides insight into specific risk factors in the pediatric age group for developing post-traumatic headache as well as unique pathophysiologic changes seen in neuroimaging and neurometabolic pathways. It also elucidates common treatment options and novel treatments being currently explored, such as with monoclonal antibodies to CGRP. Finally, current evidence and guidelines recommend the benefit of a gradual return to normal activity based on symptom stability rather than a specific time period. Review of literature on pediatric post-traumatic headache reveals a growing understanding of the factors involved in developing headache after head trauma and the diagnosis/treatment of headache though future research will help further elucidate these areas.

