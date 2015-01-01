|
De Berardis D, Vellante F, Pettorruso M, Lucidi L, Tambelli A, Di Muzio I, Gianfelice G, Ventriglio A, Fornaro M, Serafini G, Pompili M, Perna G, Fraticelli S, Martinotti G, di Giannantonio M. Curr. Pharm. Des. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Bentham Science Publishers)
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major public health problem on a global scale with about 800.000 deaths every year. In particular, it represents one of the main causes of death among adolescents and young adults aged between 15 and 29 years. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes suicide as "an act of deliberate killing," which is placed at the extreme end of the continuous spectrum of suicidal behaviors (SBs). These include suicidal ideation, attempted suicide, and suicide itself.
Suicide; clozapine; genes; genetic polymorphisms; lithium; neurobiological systems