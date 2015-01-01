Abstract

AbstractThis paper explores the impact of the main occupational safety and health (OSH) factors in the overall OSH climate in production organizations on the territory of the Republic of Serbia, South Serbia, as an important segment of their strategic development. The paper aims to validate and test the proposed conceptual model of OSH. Hence the SmartPLS software methodology was applied. Statistical analysis was performed using the software package SPSS version 21.0. The hypothesized model was developed and tested on a sample of 871 participants employed in production companies. The results indicate that the development of the OSH climate in production organizations primarily depends on the commitment of the management to the OSH system (CM). The results obtained indicate that the methods used in this research can be successfully used in order to identify the OSH factors in the work process, and thus to manage the quality of the work environment.

Language: en