Abstract

BACKGROUND: Today, one of the most serious causes of mortality and disability among youth is the traffic accidents. Regarding its importance, this paper aimed to investigate the community-based program to promote the safe traffic behaviors among youth.



METHODS: This was a quasi-experimental conducted on 5000 youth in five Iranian cities named Lanjan, Gomishan, Fasa, Tehran, and Zahedan in 2015-2016. The questionnaire was based on the constructs of the theory of planned behavior as well as a questionnaire of pedestrian behavior and driving behavior, which was completed before and after the intervention. The educational intervention was carried out based on the theory of planned behavior. Finally, the obtained data were analyzed using STATA software.



RESULTS: Six months after the intervention, the mean score of the theory of planned behavior and safe driving behavior in different cities was significantly increased. Here, regarding the safe crossing of the street, the most behavioral changes were observed in Gomishan (P = 0.000), Fasa (P = 0.001), and Tehran (P < 0.0001). The mean score of driving behaviors in Gomishan (P < 0.000), Fasa (P = 0.016), Lanjan (P = 0.047), and Tehran (P < 0.0001) scores was significantly higher.



CONCLUSIONS: In most of the studied cities, it can be concluded that education based on the theory of planned behavior can improve the safe driving behaviors among youth. Therefore, it is recommended to be implemented this program in other cities using the theory of planned behavior.

