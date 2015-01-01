Abstract

PURPOSE: Although violence is a preventable phenomenon, whose negative effects may be reduced, it should be analyzed with a holistic approach to determine its possible effects on caring behaviors, which constitute the basis of the profession of nursing. This study aims to reveal the reflections of the tendency to violence among the nursing students on their caring behavior.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A survey was conducted within a convenient sample of 292 nursing students. Personal Information Form, Tendency to Violence Scale, and the Caring Behaviors Inventory (CBI-24) were used for data collection.



FINDINGS: There was a negative and moderate relationship between the tendency to violence and the scores obtained from the CBI-24 and its subscales. Simple linear regression analysis revealed that tendency to violence explained 10% and had a significant effect on caring behaviors (β = -0.328, p < .001). PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: Tendency to violence among the nursing students might be determined before their graduation and the students with such tendencies might be closely monitored and supported to reduce these tendencies.

Language: en