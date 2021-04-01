|
Citation
Alarcón Ariza DF, Zambrano Jerez LC, Ramírez Rivero CE, Niño García JA, Ruiz Quecan AC, Domínguez Alvarado GA. Rev. Colomb. Psiquiatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Shared paranoid disorder is characterised by the development of psychotic symptoms in people who have a close affective bond with a subject suffering from a mental disorder. This case is the first case of burn injuries reported in the context of this disorder. CASE: We describe a young couple, with a similar pattern of burns caused by contact with a griddle. The injuries are the result of the aggression caused by a relative of one of them, who presented psychotic symptoms, related to the previously undiagnosed spectrum of schizophrenia.
Language: es
Keywords
Burns; Schizophrenia; Psychotic disorders; Cirugía plástica; Esquizofrenia; Paranoid disorders; Plastic surgery; Quemaduras; Shared paranoid disorder; Trastorno paranoide compartido; Trastornos paranoides; Trastornos psicóticos