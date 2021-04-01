Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Shared paranoid disorder is characterised by the development of psychotic symptoms in people who have a close affective bond with a subject suffering from a mental disorder. This case is the first case of burn injuries reported in the context of this disorder. CASE: We describe a young couple, with a similar pattern of burns caused by contact with a griddle. The injuries are the result of the aggression caused by a relative of one of them, who presented psychotic symptoms, related to the previously undiagnosed spectrum of schizophrenia.



CONCLUSIONS: The impact of this condition encompasses social, physical and psychological components, requiring multidisciplinary management and a high index of diagnostic suspicion.

Language: es